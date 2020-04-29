Clyde Edwards-Helaire should be perfect fit in Kansas City

But it’s important not to sell Clyde Edwards-Helaire short and label him just a pass-catching running back. In an offense that did most of its attacking through the air with 60 touchdowns from Joe Burrow, Clyde still rushed for 16 touchdowns, ranking him in the top 15 in the nation. Right now, it’s easy to think of Kansas City as the team that won the Super Bowl and finished strong, but there was a real need for a running presence during a rough stretch in the middle of the season.