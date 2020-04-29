Barbe student earns national honor for “safe and sober” vlog

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A television production student at Barbe High School is one of three nationwide winners in the 2020 Safe and Sober Vlog contest.
Jasmine Semien used a vlog project in her television production class at College St. Vocational Center to produce an award-winning campaign on keeping students safe and sober.
Instructor Britney Glaser said students create, produce and run television shows and think of video projects.
“Through that we were able to keep the creating process going and create projects that students could actually do 100% from the safety and comfort of their own home,” Glaser said.
The first project was to create a vlog with two options.
“They had the option to make it a day today Life Vlog or participate in a nationwide contest,” Glaser said. “There was no better candidate for a project like that as Jasmine.”
Semien said she wanted to use her gifts and talents for other people.
“Since it was a safe and sober contest and it would be played around schools, I wanted to show other teenagers, you know, don’t drink.. don’t do drugs,” Semien said.
Semien compared the vlog to a TV show with different jump cuts and scenes but some elements were simple.
“I was like, I’m gonna use what I have," Semien said. “I had this chalkboard and I wrote ‘safe and sober’ on it. I was hot. I had all these lights around me, I was trying to get the perfect lighting and when I finished I was so tired, but it was so worth it because I just got to do some thing that I love doing.”
When Semien found out she won, she screamed.
“Miss Glaser called me and she was like ‘Jasmine! You won!’ I said ‘What?’ and I really started screaming. Like I believe that just putting a video together and seeing your vision come to life is so beautiful," Semien said.
The Barbe High School senior said she plans on following her passion in film production and becoming a movie director.
