Testing continues at Burton

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday marked the start of week five for COVID-19 testing out at the Burton Coliseum.
“We expected the numbers to be higher. But we still think this is a good thing. It is convenient for people to come out and it’s not costing them anything,” said Calcasieu Parish Director of homeland security and emergency preparedness, Dick Gremillion.
After today’s numbers rolled in, the Burton test site is only responsible for about nine percent of the total tests done in Calcasieu Parish. Low numbers, according to Calcasieu Parish Director of homeland security and emergency preparedness, Dick Gremillion, who says that could be a good thing.
“The low numbers may mean that we have fewer sick people, but if it’s because it’s not a good location then that’s something we need to look at,” said Gremillion.
Six new symptoms were announced by the CDC on Monday. However, the Region 5 testing site criteria will remain the same.
“For our test site it’s 100.4 fever and one of the other symptoms,” Gremillion said.
Q: “With the Governor and President both saying we need to ramp up the testing before we can open back up, are there plans to ease some of the requirements with someone being tested?”
A: “I can’t say on that. We are using recommendations that are sent out by the CDC right now. it seems to me that if they are going to be doing more testing then they are going to have to ease up on some of the restraints, but I don’t know that for sure,” said Gremillion.
COVID-19 can bring a lot of fear, but Gremillion says:
“It is a serious health condition so people should be able to put that aside and be able to rule in or rule out if the symptoms they are experiencing are related to COVID.”
And remember, three simple steps could not only save your life but also other people’s lives during this time.
“Wash your hands, cough into your elbow if you have a cough or a sneeze, social distance; stay six feet away from other people,” Gremillion finished with.
Testing will go through Thursday of this week from 9 AM to noon. Testing at Burton beyond this week is unknown.
