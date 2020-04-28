SWLA companies thank health care workers with “hero” t-shirts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Ten companies teamed up to show support for health care workers in Southwest Louisiana by giving out t-shirts designed for “health heroes."
Harbor Hospice and 9 other companies prepared shirts, smoothies, sanitizer, chapstick and reusable bags to giveaway at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday.
“We were able to coordinate with CHRISTUS to be able to provide for their entire staff,” Harbor Hospice coordinator Keely Davidson said. “Everybody from the top of administration, down to the janitorial staff. We’re all in this together so we wanted to make sure that we were able to honor all of their employees.”
More than a hundred employees lined up in front of the hospital’s main entrance driveway to pick up the white cotton “hero” shirts and goodies provided by companies who appreciate their “health heroes.”
“Everyone here has given their heart and soul to take care of us when we’re ill,” Ron Richard said at the front of the distribution line. “And of course at this time, it’s scary to get ill. So it’s important that we make everyone here that gives their heart and soul to our health that we make them know we care for them and we got their back.”
CHRISTUS Ochsner CEO Kevin Holland said the event was meaningful, knowing how difficult this time is for health care workers across the nation.
“It’s been tough for our entire team,” Holland said. "To have a group of organizations want to show their gratitude in this manner today has meant a lot to us.”
Holland said health care has always been a critical asset to the community but has taken on a special meaning in light of this pandemic.
“It’s made us grateful - more grateful for what we have,” Holland said. “And really looking at all of these health care workers as true heroes.”
Moss Bluff resident Rebecca Howell came to get tested at St. Patrick and echoed the appreciation.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Howell said, looking around her. “Those of us that need the help - you don’t know how much we appreciate the sacrifices you’re making and just know that we lift you up in our prayers and we are so appreciative of everything that you’re doing."
Despite the challenges front line workers face, some employees answered how they’re doing emotionally and mentally.
“We’ve been busy, but you know everything that we do, we do for the public and that’s why you choose this profession," one employee said.
Organizers said they will go to the next clinic or hospital to hand out the shirts if any remains after Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.