SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 27, 2020
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 27, 2020.

Rodney James Baudoin Jr., 49, New Iberia: Refusal to I.D.; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.

Jeremy Gene Franks, 29, Merryville: Obtaining a legend drug via fraud.

Heather Dawn Hebert, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Kendall Larenz Chapple-Hackney, 20, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Daniel Ross Ervin, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Damar Leewards Francois, 32, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Shamika Danielle Guillory, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Ray Dunagan, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon (2 charges).

Kevin Jared Hand, 37, Iowa: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Donte Frazier, 45, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Todd Richard King, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kirstie Victoria Blacksher, 28, Vinton: Burglary; theft under $1,000; trespassing.

