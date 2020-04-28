SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 27, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 27, 2020.
Rodney James Baudoin Jr., 49, New Iberia: Refusal to I.D.; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.
Jeremy Gene Franks, 29, Merryville: Obtaining a legend drug via fraud.
Heather Dawn Hebert, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Kendall Larenz Chapple-Hackney, 20, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Daniel Ross Ervin, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Damar Leewards Francois, 32, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Shamika Danielle Guillory, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Ray Dunagan, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon (2 charges).
Kevin Jared Hand, 37, Iowa: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Donte Frazier, 45, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Todd Richard King, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kirstie Victoria Blacksher, 28, Vinton: Burglary; theft under $1,000; trespassing.
