SENIOR NIGHT: Kellon McCleon, Oberlin

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Oberlin’s Kellon McCleon. Kellon played six seasons on the Tiger baseball team as he assisted the team in winning the Class 1A title a season ago, the first in school history. He was named the game’s most outstanding player following his seven-inning, eight strikeout performance.
In addition to baseball, Kellon was a four-year member of the Oberlin track team. He was a three-time district Champ in the 100m and 200m.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
