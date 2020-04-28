MSU graduate, registered nurse helping fight against Covid-19 in New York

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the coronavirus spread in the U.S., some medical professionals answered the call to help in the hardest hit areas. Sydnie Sutherland wanted to help too.
“I’m young, I’m not married, I don’t have kids,” Sutherland said. “And I have the skill set that they need.”
After praying about it, Sutherland called a disaster relief program and applied. She talked to her parents, and prayed some more then decided to quit her job to work at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York.
“It was a pretty quick turnaround but I really feel like this is where I was supposed to be,” she said.
Within thirty-six hours of making the call she was on a plane. It would be her first time in New York City, and it’d be very different from anything she could have ever imagined.
“There was nobody there," Sutherland said. "Like you’d see one or two people just like walking around here and there but really it looked like a ghost town. It was very eerie.”
She says the scene in the hospital was even more surreal.
I still don’t really have the words for it. It was absolutely crazy," Sutherland said. “Going into it I kind of tried to imagine worst possible scenarios, and that didn’t come anywhere close.”
Sutherland says her timing prepared her for the fast paced environment, but nothing could’ve prepared her for working in an ICU during this pandemic.
In the city that never sleeps, she isn’t getting much herself. Sydnie just finished working twenty-one straight days. And on top of a slim staff, and a lack of resources she’s experiencing first hand the reality of what this virus has caused for many.
“I watched a patient who didn’t have much longer. They were going down pretty fast," Sutherland said. "Family got to FaceTime with them and everything so that was, that was something that kind of sticks with you.”
She says it’s been a challenge, but she’d do it all again.
“It’s been hard, I mean I’m not going to sit here and say its been easy," Sutherland said. "But it has been very rewarding, so yes I would come back.
Sydnie says being able to work with other healthcare professionals from around the country has made all the difference, in fact, she just extended her contract to work in New York for another month.
