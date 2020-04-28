McDonald’s releases statement about temporary closure of DeQuincy location

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed the restaurant at 601 E 4th Street while a deep clean is performed and to ensure all employees are healthy. While we go through the process, we will compensate every employee that works at the restaurant. We expect to re-open the restaurant with limited hours later this week. As we re-open, we are committed to conducting daily wellness checks with all employees, continuing restaurant deep cleanings, providing masks and gloves to all employees, in addition to adhering to social distancing guidelines and enhanced hygiene procedures.”