McDonald’s releases statement about temporary closure of DeQuincy location

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several viewers have reached out to KPLC with questions about the closing of the McDonald’s in DeQuincy.
We reached out to Ajay K. Patel, the owner of the McDonald’s locations in Southwest Louisiana, and this is what he said:
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed the restaurant at 601 E 4th Street while a deep clean is performed and to ensure all employees are healthy. While we go through the process, we will compensate every employee that works at the restaurant. We expect to re-open the restaurant with limited hours later this week. As we re-open, we are committed to conducting daily wellness checks with all employees, continuing restaurant deep cleanings, providing masks and gloves to all employees, in addition to adhering to social distancing guidelines and enhanced hygiene procedures.”
