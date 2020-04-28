Locals frustrated with unemployment process

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Louisiana’s unemployment claims now sit at 338,000 new and continued claims. The surge in the number of cases has created major issues for those filing.
“I called 20 times in 1 day and I never reached anybody," said Brian Woodard.
Woodard filed his unemployment claim on April 4, just one day after he was furloughed and about one week before Congress passed the CARES Act --giving states access to more unemployment dollars.
“It’s more miss than hit basically, and it’s like what else do you do?" Woodard said.
The husband and father of two is among millions of Americans who’ve filed for unemployment in recent weeks. One month later, his application is still in limbo and he just wants to talk to someone.
“On one side it says still pending, but if I scroll down it says disqualified,” Woodard said. “When I talked to someone on the 20th [April], she said it was an issue on their end and that I would have to talk to someone at the local Workforce Commission Office.”
That presented an issue for Woodard being that the local office is closed due to the stay-at-home order, placing him back at square one.
A record-breaking 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last 5 weeks.
While the federal government has extended unemployment benefits and offered a weekly stipend, for the most part, unemployment benefits are handled at a state level. The amount of relief unemployed workers receive depends on what state they call home.
States With The Least Supportive Unemployment Systems (According to zippia.com)
According to zippia.com, The Bayou state ranked third as having the least supportive unemployment system in the nation.
It’s a claim that Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie says they’ve been steadfast in addressing.
“If you can imagine, the computer program that allows hundreds of thousands to be processed in a system is a surmountable task," said Dejoie. "Any entity, whether public or private would work on it for months and be able to test and then roll it out ..whereas we’re in a rollout phase and up and running in under 30 days.”
As of April 28, the Commission has paid out roughly $801,000,000 in benefits. For comparison, in 2019, LWC paid out $151,781,786 for 103,000 claims.
Dejoie says within the last few weeks they’ve had to increase staff and caseloads by more than 100%. Some employees who were once handling 20 to 25 cases are now working on caseloads upwards of 200.
She says right now call wait times are at least 1 hour and is stressing the importance to those who have access to a computer to check emails constantly--while they work through updating their systems.
On April 13, Louisiana became one of two states to pay out Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), paving the way for 1099 and self-employed people to get both PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)/$600 weekly benefits.
Sources of unemployment income:
State Unemployment: $247
FPUC: $600 (CARES Act)
PUA: $107
As for Woodard, who’s living off savings, for the time being, he said he’ll continue to wait patiently.
“I kind of feel like something should be said and something should be done because I’m sure it’s hurting someone else a lot worse than me,” said Woodard.
LWC said to help alleviate the workload, they’re adding another server to its network, to handle the high online volume. They are also processing certain claims on specific days of the week.
Residents will now file based on the last digit of their social security number.
If your last social digit is 0-3, you need to file on Sundays. 4-6 will need to file on Mondays. 7-9 will now file on Tuesdays. Wednesday through Saturday anyone will be able to file.
