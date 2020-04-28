Lake Charles Fire Department adjusting during Coronavirus pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A lot has changed both around the country and here at home due to the ongoing pandemic, but the need for first responders has not. Fire Chief Keith Murray for Lake Charles Fire Department, says they have had to make some changes to protect themselves and the public.
“The station is manned everyday we just keep the doors closed," Chief Murray said. "No one is allowed to go inside the station, in the mornings we take their temperature at 6 a.m. and at 6 p.m., they cook their meals, they eat at the station, they don’t go out. We stopped training, and all that.”
Chief Murray says they haven’t seen a huge decrease in emergency calls, but they have seen a change in the severity of those calls.
“We’re not having as many actual house fires, we’re not having as many car wrecks and extractions." Murray said, "We’re still making a whole lot of like fire alarm activator calls and stuff like that, which when we contact those people our guys just wear masks now”
While LCFD is seeing fewer car accidents, most likely due to less cars on the roads. Chief Murray says he believes the decline in larger house fires is a result of the stay at home order.
“In my opinion, I think that the reason is a lot of the time people aren’t home and there’s no one there to see it," Murray said. "Now that people are home everything is small.”
LCFD’s staff has not been cut due to the pandemic, but they have cut back on the number of firefighters going out on trucks as a precaution.
“Just in case we started getting some of our people sick we would have a small cache of healthy people," Murray said.
Chief Murray says, as far as he knows, they have not yet responded to a COVID-19 related emergency, but he says his staff has enough PPE available and they will continue following CDC guidelines as long as it’s needed.
First responders run toward danger rather than away, Chief Murray says it’s no different now and he’s proud of his team’s dedication.
“I’m very happy that our men are able to do their job, and be just as good as they are any other day of the week," Murray said. "But were staying healthy.”
Chief Murray says no one at Lake Charles Fire Department has tested positive or experienced any signs or symptoms of Coronavirus.
