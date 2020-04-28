FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watch for a few storms by afternoon with the main line arriving late tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The forecast this morning starts off a bit warmer than previous mornings as winds back onshore combined with increased clouds have kept numbers closer to 70 in some spots, while other locations have managed to drop well into the 60s. Rain holds off this morning, but we’ll be looking for a few afternoon thunderstorms.
An upper level disturbance moving our direction from the west could be what helps kick off a round of scattered thunderstorms by this afternoon. While models aren’t showing many storms, I think we still need to keep an eye on possible development after the noon hour, as any storms that manage to develop could produce damaging winds and possibly some hail. These storms will be scattered and not everyone sees rain until overnight tonight ahead of the front.
With conditions remaining warm and breezy this evening, we’ll be watching an advancing cold front begin it’s push into the state overnight. All indications are a line of intense thunderstorms quickly moves through Southwest Louisiana overnight. The primary threats from this line will be strong damaging wind gusts and hail. The tornado threat remains very low, but we’ll watching these storms closely overnight to keep you updated with the latest information.
Make sure to have the KPLC weather app downloaded and audible alerts turned on before going to bed tonight. By the time most of you wake up on Wednesday the storms will have pushed offshore, lending to a fast improvement in the weather through the day tomorrow. Temperatures will manage to sneak up into the 80s with some sun peeping out by afternoon.
We’ll be set for a couple of comfortably cooler mornings both Thursday and Friday with morning temperatures in the 50s, rebounding into the 80s by afternoon. After tonight’s storms, we’ll stay rain free through the upcoming weekend and trend warmer each day with temperatures. By this weekend our highs are in the upper 80s with lows back in the 60s and 70s at night.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
