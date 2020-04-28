FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms likely through Wednesday morning, some could be severe

Depending on what develops we could see some strong to severe storms, the risk of severe weather is currently in the low category over SWLA, but higher to our northwest. The timing of these storms will be during the overnight hours, so make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts. We will be sending alerts and videos to our weather app. Latest model data suggests these storms will move through SWLA between 2 and 8 a.m. The line will move through quickly and storms will not last throughout that 6-hour window. It should be noted that time frame is subject to change depending upon what happens overnight with the development of the storms.