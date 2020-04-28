FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms likely through Wednesday morning, some could be severe

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thunderstorms developed quickly Tuesday afternoon thanks to an upper level disturbance passing over the area. Once again, this was not forecasted at all by any of the computer models even as early as this morning. These will continue to gradually push east with time and should come to an end by sunset.
But we are not done with storms as we will likely see a second line of storms early Wednesday. A large cluster of storms will develop over Texas/Oklahoma and these will race southeast toward SWLA early Wednesday.
Depending on what develops we could see some strong to severe storms, the risk of severe weather is currently in the low category over SWLA, but higher to our northwest. The timing of these storms will be during the overnight hours, so make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts. We will be sending alerts and videos to our weather app. Latest model data suggests these storms will move through SWLA between 2 and 8 a.m. The line will move through quickly and storms will not last throughout that 6-hour window. It should be noted that time frame is subject to change depending upon what happens overnight with the development of the storms.
A cold front will move through Wednesday and that will clear us out and bring nicer weather for several days! We will see abundant sunshine Thursday and Friday with lows in the 50s and highs in the low to mid 80s with low humidity making it feel comfortable.
A warming trend begins late Friday with morning lows being pushed warmer over the weekend; lows will climb back into the mid to upper 60s. The humidity will be higher so it will not feel as nice with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Rain looks unlikely, though that could change depending on whether any disturbances end up passing over SWLA. For now, outdoor plans should be fine, just continue to monitor the forecast for updates.
Showers will return to the forecast ahead of the next approaching cold front expected to arrive by the middle of next week.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
