Damilola Balogun reflects on McNeese career

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “God wanted me to be at McNeese. I felt it in my soul," Damilola Balogun said. "That’s why I committed to come here.”
The journey for Damilola Balogun to get to McNeese wasn't an easy one.
The Nigerian native first picked up a basketball during her freshman year of high school. Shortly after, she was selected to play on the Nigeria national basketball team.
That’s where she was noticed by American coaches.
“At first I didn’t follow through with it. My dad just passed away; we didn’t have any money to eat," Balogun said. "This is too much. But my mom said, ‘you didn’t pray for this, you didn’t ask for this, God did this for you, and I think it’s going to make a way for you.”
After talking with her mom, she packed her bags and headed to the U.S in 2014. She hasn’t seen her family since.
“It’s very challenging. But what keeps me going is my reason why," said Balogun. "Some days are hard, and I have to remind myself of why. And for me, it’s to be able to better the life of my family.”
With that motivation, Balogun eventually earned a scholarship to McNeese after a couple of years of playing at the community college level.
She improved each season as a Cowgirl eventually averaging a double-double this past season. Balogun was warded with a spot on the All-SLC and All-Louisiana teams.
“It was full of gratitude for me. To go and finish and see the kind of recognition that I got, I didn’t go into the season expecting all of that," Balogun said. "I just went in and did my best every day and whatever comes with it comes with it.”
As a Business Management major, Damilola plans to one day run her own company. She says that basketball has helped her overcome so much and she plans on using the lessons to eventually give back to the community she calls home.
“It helps me to aspire that there’s better out there and if I can just get close to it. I’ll be able to help my community. My family to start off, the area that I grew up, to be able to help them and the young kids. To let them know that if Dami can do that and achieve that then definitely you can too,” said Balogun.
