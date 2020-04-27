SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 26, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 26, 2020.
David Clinton Norris, 28, Lake Charles: Battery; second-degree battery; resisting an officer by flight.
Skylar James Saltzman, 19, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a minor (2 charges).
Bobby Ray Brown, 61, Amite: Burglary.
Hayword James Tezeno, 54, Lake Charles: Burglary.
James Carroll Mayo, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery of a police officer (2 charges); resisting a police officer with force; first offense DWI; no vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Dalston Scott Mosley, 18, Sibley: Theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000.
Michael Landon Obrien Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Battery; resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer.
