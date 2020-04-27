SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 26, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 26, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | April 27, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 7:03 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 26, 2020.

David Clinton Norris, 28, Lake Charles: Battery; second-degree battery; resisting an officer by flight.

Skylar James Saltzman, 19, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a minor (2 charges).

Bobby Ray Brown, 61, Amite: Burglary.

Hayword James Tezeno, 54, Lake Charles: Burglary.

James Carroll Mayo, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery of a police officer (2 charges); resisting a police officer with force; first offense DWI; no vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Dalston Scott Mosley, 18, Sibley: Theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000.

Michael Landon Obrien Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Battery; resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.