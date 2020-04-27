Non-emergency surgeries resume: How local hospital are handling visitations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a month hiatus, hospitals will now be able to perform some of the surgeries they had to put off because of the coronavirus.
It’s a big relief to a lot of patients with time-sensitive conditions.
As for how these operating rooms will function in the age of social distancing, Dr. Gerald Bryant says for Lake Charles Memorial, it’s a thin-line approach.
“Today, we’re doing 13, what we would consider, non-emergent surgeries,” said Bryant.
As the coronavirus has spread across the country, it’s left a trail of anxious patients awaiting necessary procedures.
“Kidney cancer, prostate cancer, or gallstones that are causing long-term problems, we’re also doing some orthopedic work," Bryant said. “We’ve limited the number of operating rooms, about 50 percent will be starting today.”
The same, if not a more detailed approach will also be applied to surgical visitations.
“Unless a patient needs their family member to provide direct personal care, we will not allow them at this time,” said Bryant.
Christus Oschner Health says while patients will have to be dropped off--if their surgery results in an extended stay at the hospital, virtual communication is available.
“We have specially equipped laptops for inpatient rooms without visitors, so we’ll have that same ability in the surgical department as well,” said Dr. Timothy Haman.
Chief Medical Officer, Timothy Haman says while they’re hoping to have these patients in and out within 2 days...
“We’ve adapted well over the last 30 days with emergent cases and social distancing...so we’re going to apply that to these surgeries now.”
As for where they stand on PPE, both hospitals say, they’ve been blessed.
“We have made do with what we’ve had and never run out of anything and we don’t anticipate that will be the case...we think we’re going to be okay," said Haman.
