McNeese to hold “virtual graduation” for Class of 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When universities across the state had to move to online classes because of COVID-19, McNeese State University was figuring out how to honor their graduates who have worked so hard to earn a college degree.
“In the middle of March, we realize that we were going to have to start transitioning to complete remote,” Director of Public Relations and University Events Candace Townsend said. “When it came time to think about spring commencement, we realized that we needed to make a decision.”
Townsend said McNeese postponed commencement and did not cancel it.
“At this point, it’s scheduled for August 1,” Townsend said. “Because we know that our seniors and our graduate students have worked very very hard and they deserve to be honored and recognized in the traditional way that they were hoping for, and their families were expecting.”
To double the recognition of the 2020 graduates, Townsend said there will be a virtual commencement ceremony on May 16 on McNeese’s Facebook page.
“The Deans of each college will be giving words of encouragement,” Townsend said. "They will actually confirm their degrees. Then diplomas will actually be mailed to them.”
The Class of 2020 will be official McNeese graduates on May 16.
“Meaning that if they need their official transcripts, if their employment opportunities were pending per graduation, all of that is completed and they are ready to move forward into the world and their next steps,” Townsend said.
The virtual commencement will take place on Saturday, May 16 on Facebook Live.
McNeese is planning a traditional commencement ceremony for both Spring and Summer semester graduates, currently scheduled for August 1.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.