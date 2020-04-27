Local security company uses technology to help stop spread of COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Acadian Total Security is using existing technology in a new way to help stop the spread of coronavirus as businesses look to reopen.
“Thermal cameras have been used for quite a while. I’ll just give an example: a chemical plant. We’ve had cameras on a boiler where you want them to run at a certain temperature so you set a parameter saying 'if it reaches this temperature, I need to be alerted right away because something could be blowing soon if it’s too hot," Jason Brown, Director of Sales, said.
Now, in the age of coronavirus, cities and businesses are looking to reopen. Brown said thermographic cameras can be a tool to help them monitor their employees and customers’ health.
“It allows you to have, for instance, 14 people could be walking in through the door and it would actually have all 14 people’s temperatures across. It will alert you which people you need to pull to the side. Say ‘Ok they need a manual scan.’ That way ‘Yes you can’t come into the arena today I’m sorry you’re running a 102 temperature we can’t let you in,'" Brown said.
He said he realizes there are several symptoms someone may have if they have COVID-19, this is just one way they hope to help.
“All these grocery stores are open, but who’s scanning them? Who are you standing next to? This helps prevent the chance of catching it and that’s what the goal is. To help stop it from spreading it," Brown said.
As for security concerns, Brown said the technology is not advanced enough to use facial recognition to identify those who walk in front of it.
He said they’ve been using the camera at their own building for the last two weeks, with no incidents of any high temperatures.
