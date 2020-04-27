Joe Burrow bobblehead shows him towering over Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow has something else to smile about ... his very own bobblehead.
FOCO manufactured the figurine of the former LSU standout quarterback. It shows Burrow in the team’s home white jersey with his arm back and ready to fire as he towers over Tiger Stadium.
Burrow was taken No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
We’d like to thank Joe for all the special memories from the past season and good luck in the NFL.
