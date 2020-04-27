ICCS teacher lighting up students’ lives through reading

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 2nd graders at Immaculate Conception Catholic School (ICCS) were used to having their teachers reading them a book after recess.
But now with their daily routine disrupted, Mrs. Lori Brown, one of the 2nd-grade teachers at ICCS thought her students needed an adventure, and some of the best adventures are through a book.
She sent all 20 of her students The Mouse and the Motorcycle by Beverly Cleary.
“Sending this book was just like sending them on an adventure right and bringing them that joy, and part of that was we wanted to make a connection,” Brown said.
An optional read during spring break, all of her students have read or are in the process of reading the book. Though, they get more than just reading practice from this book.
“Once you finish it, you can take an AR test on it," said 2nd grader, Scarlett Carmen. "If you like make the test, you get 5 AR points.”
AR is a school-wide program, but for 2nd graders, it’s more than just the points they earn.
“In the front of our classrooms in 2nd grade, we have a string of Edison bulb lights, but they’re blank,” Brown said. “Once they get to their 20 points, they get to take their light bulb, and step up onto a step, and screw in their light bulb and watch it light up in front of the room.”
Their reaction, Mrs. Brown describes, is like winning a million dollars. Every 20 points, the students get to replace their light bulbs with a different colored bulb.
But even though the students recognize they may not be able to screw in a new colored bulb for the rest of the year, the excitement and celebration of their reading still remain.
“When someone screws in their light bulb for the first time or the tenth time, the whole class does a cheer and they get to pick their cheer, whatever that might be, that we do together as a class,” Brown said. "And that’s exactly what it’s about, celebrating the love of learning, the love of growing, and we do that together.”
Although the highest lightbulb color is black, and only one student this year has reached that level, the goal-setting for a new color never stops.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.