Glad Tidings Church offering children’s service

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When all of their services at Glad Tidings Church went online the children’s pastor, Darrell Bourgeois, knew he wanted to do something for the kids.
“We thought all the kids are online anyway, this is what they do,” Bourgeois said. “They maybe don’t have phones, but their parents have phones, computers, and smart TVs. ”
They launched “Now Kids GT," on Youtube and Facebook. A service just for the kids, it airs on Wednesdays and Sundays.
“One of my daughters is my kindergarten master teacher and my other daughter is my 1st grade master teacher," Bourgeois said. "We were able to just come together as a family in a secure area since nobody else is using the children’s building and do everything.”
The services last 10 to 20 minutes and Bourgeois uses a variety of techniques to keep his audience engaged.
“We make sure we don’t teach more than 2 or 3 minutes without being able to transition,” Bourgeois said. "We’ve been able to have a little background music, put little pictures and effects.”
You might even get to see some special guests during the service, like puppets Berry Bright, a 4 to 5-year-old character, and Chuck Fu, an oftentimes confused and hyper karate master.
Currently teaching about conquering the giants and fears in your life, Now Kids GT conquered a huge giant for Bourgeois, staying connected despite the distance.
“We were going to find that connectivity point, to connect with the kids, and to be able to give them the message," Bourgeois said. "Give them a vision about how we’re going to bring this all back together again and transition.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.