FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful afternoon; next storms arrive very early Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A beautiful afternoon is underway across Southwest Louisiana as temperatures have continued to warm up into the upper 70s to lower 80s as of the noon hour. A great afternoon for flying a kite or soaking in those rays.
Winds will begin to increase through the day out of the southeast which will in turn bring a slow end to our pleasant feel, with humidity values beginning to increase through the evening and overnight, thus not allowing lows to drop as much Tuesday morning with lows in the lower to middle 60s.
Clouds will continue to increase through the day on Tuesday as a breezy and warm day again sets up along with a stray shower that could develop through the day. Overall though, the bulk of the rain and storms holds off until very late Tuesday night, well after midnight, with the arrival of our next front.
The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the southern Plains and ArkLaTex region included in a severe weather threat Tuesday night, with the possibility of some stronger storms arriving across Southwest Louisiana before sunrise Wednesday morning. At this time, our area is not expected to see widespread severe weather, but we’ll need to monitor the line as it moves closer to the area by early Wednesday.
The storms arrive early in the day Wednesday and could bring at least a slight threat of severe weather with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain being the primary threat as this will likely approach as a squall line of thunderstorms during the morning hours. Models show an average of 1 to 2 inches of rain likely Wednesday morning, with clearing skies and drier weather quickly returning by the afternoon. This will be a fast-moving storm system.
Drier weather returns later in the day Wednesday and carries over into the rest of the week and weekend ahead, although no lasting cooler weather as temperatures stay slightly above average over the next six to ten days with highs in the 80s and muggy air returning by the weekend as lows return to the 60s and 70s at night!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.