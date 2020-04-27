FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another storm system will arrive later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southerly winds have returned and that is pushing the humidity higher, and that means temperatures will be warmer overnight. Lows will range from the upper 50s north of I-10 to near 70 at the coast by Tuesday morning.
Clouds will be increasing through the day Tuesday, but rain is likely to be very limited if any develops at all. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the low 80s and heat indices in the mid to upper 80s; the chance of rain is only 20%.
Rain chances will quickly increase Tuesday night ahead of an approaching cold front. A large cluster of storms may develop over Texas and push toward SWLA early Wednesday, though we will have to wait and see what happens Tuesday. But all indications are that rain and possibly storms will be likely late Tuesday through around noon Wednesday. Depending on what develops we could see some strong to severe storms, the risk of severe weather is currently in the low category over SWLA, but higher to our northwest.
A cold front will move through Wednesday and that will clear us out and bring nicer weather for several days! We will see abundant sunshine Thursday and Friday with lows in the 50s and highs in the low to mid 80s with low humidity making it feel comfortable.
A warming trend begins late Friday with morning lows being pushed warmer over the weekend; lows will climb back into the mid to upper 60s. The humidity will be higher so it will not feel as nice with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Rain looks unlikely, though that could change depending on whether any disturbances end up passing over SWLA. For now, outdoor plans should be fine, just continue to monitor the forecast for updates.
Showers will return to the forecast early next week ahead of the next approaching cold front expected to arrive by the middle of next week.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
