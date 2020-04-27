FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another storm system will arrive later this week

Rain chances will quickly increase Tuesday night ahead of an approaching cold front. A large cluster of storms may develop over Texas and push toward SWLA early Wednesday, though we will have to wait and see what happens Tuesday. But all indications are that rain and possibly storms will be likely late Tuesday through around noon Wednesday. Depending on what develops we could see some strong to severe storms, the risk of severe weather is currently in the low category over SWLA, but higher to our northwest.