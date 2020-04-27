Cowboys add WR Severyn Foster from Rochester College

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - First-year McNeese football head coach Frank Wilson has added another weapon to the 2020 Cowboy squad with the signing of wide receiver Severyn Foster out of Rochester (MN) College.
At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Foster is the sixth transfer Wilson has signed since the February National Signing Day, joining defensive linemen Isaiah Chambers (Univ. of Houston) and Accord Green (Hinds CC), quarterback Walker Wood (Univ. of Kentucky), kicker Jacob Abel (Butler CC), and wide receiver Joshua Matthews (Louisiana Tech).
A native of Lincoln, Nebraska and product of Lincoln Southeast High School, Severyn earned first team All-MCAC (Minnesota College Athletic Conference) honors in 2019 after he led the Yellowjackets with 26 catches for 500 yards and eight touchdowns.
His eight TD receptions ranked him ninth in the nation while his 19.2 yards per catch average ranked 10th in the NJCAA.
Foster’s best game came in a win over Vermilion Community College where he caught six passes for 182 yards and four touchdown catches. He averaged 30.3 yards per catch in the game.
Foster will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Cowboys.
