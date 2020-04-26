2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU OL Adrian Magee signs with New Orleans Saints as undrafted rookie free agent

2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU OL Adrian Magee signs with New Orleans Saints as undrafted rookie free agent
LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee (No. 73) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | April 26, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 4:57 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee is not going very far after agreeing to terms with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent.

The 6-foot-4, 343-pounder from Franklinton, La. played in 40 games, starting 20 of them. He is versatile on the O-line, with starts at left guard, left tackle, and right tackle.

RELATED STORIES:

Magee was second-team All-SEC (Coaches) in 2019.

He is a powerful lineman with tremendous strength and can deadlift more than 600 pounds.

Analysts said he plays the role of bulldozer with lower-body push and a nasty demeanor to get bodies moved around at the point of attack.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.