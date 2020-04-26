Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Retail 'to go' offered as Texas eases virus-related rules
DALLAS (AP) — As Texas eases restrictions put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic, one clothing store owner said Saturday that most of her customers so far are sticking to having orders shipped even though retail “to go” is now allowed. Allison Scott and her parents own a franchise of the clothing store Apricot Lane in Dallas. She said though that she thinks the “to go” offering does provide some happiness to those “who are just itching to go somewhere.” As of Friday, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott allowed retailers to sell items for curbside pickup.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Some businesses defy Texas rules on virus-related closings
DALLAS (AP) — A handful of Texas businesses have reopened in defiance of state guidance in the fight against the coronavirus, which now allows retailers to offer “to go” service but leaves other restrictions in place. In Dallas on Friday, hair salon owner Shelley Luther was issued a citation but refused to close her business. A Houston-area restaurant opened to customers who wanted to eat inside, demarcating available tables by tablecloth color in an effort to ensure social distancing. Salons and dine-in restaurant service are not yet allowed under a series of orders intended to restart the economy that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this month.
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING-TRAVEL CENTER
Deputies shoot family violence suspect dead outside Buc-ee's
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man sought as a suspect in the shooting of his girlfriend was shot dead by deputies outside a North Texas travel center. The incident happened around midday outside Buc-ee's on Denton's southeastern outskirts, about 35 miles northwest of Dallas. Denton County sheriff's deputies tracked 53-year-old Marlon Aaron Bonds to the travel center on Interstate 35E. Bonds was at his car's trunk when the deputies boxed him in. A sheriff's spokesman says Bonds went to his car and pulled out a handgun. The deputies opened fire, fatally wounding him. Fort Worth police wanted Bonds for his girlfriend's non-life-threatening shooting.
TRUMP ASSASSINATION THREAT-SENTENCE
Man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to kill Trump
DALLAS (AP) — A 36-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump. Prosecutors said Mickael Gedlu, who was sentenced Friday, pleaded guilty in December to making threats against Trump. According to plea papers, Gedlu admitted he threatened Trump’s life on social media, stating on YouTube: “I am waiting for Trump to visit Dallas before I attempt to assassinate him.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OZONE BAN
Judge bars marketing 'ozone therapy' against coronavirus
DALLAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors have obtained a permanent injunction against a Dallas-based wellness center that had been marketing a purported “ozone therapy” as a treatment for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay issued the order Friday against the Purity Health and Wellness Center and one of its principals, Jean Juanita Allen. U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox called the treatment “fraudulent” and “bogus.” Messages to Purity and Allen seeking comment were not immediately returned. It’s the latest business that authorities and watchdogs have warned against in guarding against scams linked to COVID-19, the disease called by the coronavirus.
AP-US-MELANIA-TRUMP
First lady sends gifts to hospitals dealing with coronavirus
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is sending blankets, caps and other gifts to hospitals in 10 states, including some hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The gifts are for use by medical staff and children who are patients. The White House says the packages were shipped Thursday to hospitals in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Delaware, Nevada and Washington, D.C. None were identified. The White House says Mrs. Trump met doctors and nurses at some of the facilities during past visits to promote her youth program.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EGGS
Texas accuses US' largest egg producer of price gouging
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ attorney general has accused the nation’s largest egg producer of price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic. The Houston Chronicle reports that a lawsuit filed Thursday by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton alleges that Cal-Maine Foods raised generic eggs price by 300% even though the pandemic hasn’t disrupted its supply chain. . Texas is seeking more than $100,000 in damages. Mississippi-based Cal-Maine denies the allegations, saying its prices are based on independent market quotes. Paxton's lawsuit alleges that Cal-Maine’s egg prices jumped from about $1 per dozen to as high as $3.44 as consumers stocked up on staples. The lawsuit says Cal-Maine “is simply charging more because it can.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVY SHIP
Another Navy warship at sea reports a coronavirus outbreak
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says another warship at sea has reported a coronavirus outbreak and is returning to port. The Navy said Friday at least 18 USS Kidd crew members have tested positive for the virus. The destroyer is operating in the Pacific, off the coast of Central America. The Navy says one sailor with symptoms was flown from the ship Thursday to a medical facility at San Antonio, where he tested positive for the virus. Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson says the sailor “is already improving and will self-isolate.” The Navy says it expects additional cases aboard the Kidd to be confirmed.
AP-US-BORDER-WALL-CONSTRUCTION-PUSHBACK
Despite critics' outcry, border wall construction goes on
PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government is proceeding with plans for a border wall even as communities where construction is ongoing protest the presence of workers. In the Yuma, Arizona, area, the government modified a contract last month to add 1.5 miles of a 30-foot border wall with an anti-climb plate for $55.8 million. It's looking to award another $50 million contract next month to add fiber optic cables, lighting, closed circuit TV, a ground detection system and signage. Still, lawmakers and advocates are calling for construction to be halted amid the coronavirus outbreak. They say the workers put small border communities with few health care resources at risk.
FURIE GAS PURCHASE
Alaska agency approves $7.5M loan for gas company purchase
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A bid to buy a struggling Alaska gas producer has received backing from a state agency that approved a $7.5 million loan for the purchase. Alaska Journal of Commerce reported the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority board of directors voted earlier this month to approve the loan to Hex LLC to buy Furie Operating Alaska LLC. The approval is expected to provide the means to complete a $15 million bid made in a December bankruptcy auction for Furie. It's a Texas-based natural gas producer that operates the Kitchen Lights Unit Project in Cook Inlet.