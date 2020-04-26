Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is ready for an unusual offseason now that his first draft with Dallas is complete. Players and coaches can only meet virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. It isn't known when players will be able to go to team facilities. The Cowboys also don't know when quarterback Dak Prescott will be under contract. Meantime, they've given him another weapon with a receiver they didn't think would be available in Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. Dallas used the last day to add a cornerback, center, pass rusher and quarterback.
UNDATED (AP) — Coach Bill O’Brien addressed many of the Houston Texans’ needs in his first draft as the team’s general manager, despite not having a first-round pick. Houston added defensive tackle Ross Blacklock in the second round and Florida outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard in the third. With two picks in the fourth round they got offensive lineman Charlie Heck and cornerback John Reid. They wrapped up their draft with Rhode Island receiver Isaiah Coulter in the fifth round.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey is exploring the NBA draft. The 6-foot-4 guard is keeping open his options to return to the Red Raiders. The school said Saturday that Ramsey would enter his name in the draft without representation of an agent. Ramsey was Tech’s leading scorer and fifth in the Big 12 Conference with 15 points a game. He was voted the league’s newcomer of the year and was a second-team AP All-Big 12 selection. Underclassmen have until June 3 to withdraw their name from the draft, which is scheduled for June 25.
UNDATED (AP) — Formula One driver Lando Norris embarrassed the field in his IndyCar iRacing debut by dominating the race at virtual Circuit of the Americas in Texas. Norris was poised to begin his second F1 season with McLaren in March when a team member tested positive for the new coronavirus at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the series immediately suspended competition. The 20-year-old British driver is a skilled iRacer and competed in the virtual event as an entrant for Arrow McLaren SP. Norris held off Arrow McLaren driver Patricio O'Ward for a 1-2 finish for the team.