FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A perfect ending to the weekend, rain chances do come back into Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A perfect ending to the weekend as we have seen plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs have warmed into the lower and middle 80′s, setting up a perfect day to relax by the pool in the backyard.
Through the evening temperatures will be falling back as we see clear skies and drier air still in place as we have cleared out behind Saturday’s front. Temperatures remain in the middle and upper 70′s through early evening before falling into the upper 60′s by late evening. Temperatures will continue to fall as high pressure continues to dominate the region keeping skies clear and allowing lows to start off int the middle and upper 50′s for Monday morning. Monday is shaping up to be another nice day as we see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, but the cloud cover is just the high thin cirrus variety. Highs will be back into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s so a nice day overall. We do begin to see a change in our weather pattern into Monday evening as winds begin to shift out of a more southerly direction, which will be increasing our humidity values. This trend will be continuing into Tuesday as we start off Tuesday morning in the lower and middle 60′s for lows.
Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day as well as our rain chances slowly increasing into the afternoon and evening hours as well. For now models continue to show the morning and early afternoon to be dry, with isolated showers and storms beginning to move in through the evening and increasing in coverage overnight. Rain and storms chances will continue to be around through our Wednesday time frame and some of these storms could be on the stronger side, so we will continue to watch this as we move forward in time. Right now the overall severe threat is very low, so fingers crossed we can continue that trend moving forward. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday are in the lower to middle 80′s. Rain clears the region late Wednesday and we see a slight cool down with our lows, but our highs remain very steady for this whole week.
Lows fall back into the upper 50′s for Thursday morning as well as Friday morning with sunshine returning into the end of the week. Highs as mentioned stay steady as we can expect lower to middle 80′s through next weekend. As of now next weekend looks to feature a few clouds and sun setting up for another nice and quiet weekend. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
