FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A perfect ending to the weekend, rain chances do come back into Tuesday

Through the evening temperatures will be falling back as we see clear skies and drier air still in place as we have cleared out behind Saturday’s front. Temperatures remain in the middle and upper 70′s through early evening before falling into the upper 60′s by late evening. Temperatures will continue to fall as high pressure continues to dominate the region keeping skies clear and allowing lows to start off int the middle and upper 50′s for Monday morning. Monday is shaping up to be another nice day as we see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, but the cloud cover is just the high thin cirrus variety. Highs will be back into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s so a nice day overall. We do begin to see a change in our weather pattern into Monday evening as winds begin to shift out of a more southerly direction, which will be increasing our humidity values. This trend will be continuing into Tuesday as we start off Tuesday morning in the lower and middle 60′s for lows.