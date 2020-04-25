SENIOR NIGHT: Natalie Clemmons, Lacassine

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Lacassine’s Natalie Clemmons. She has been a member of the Lady Cardinals cross country and track team since 7th grade. She is also a member of the Lady Cardinals golf team and helped the squad win back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018.
Clemmons is a member of the LHSAA Student Athlete Advisory Committee and All-Academic team, president of the Louisiana Teenage Librarian Association, BETA Club, French Club, FBLA, and homecoming court. She’s also an active leader in Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Following high school, Clemmons plans on pursuing a career in nursing.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
