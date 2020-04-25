Saints trade up to draft Dayton TE Adam Trautman in the 3rd-Round

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints pulled off two trades in the 3rd-Round on Friday night. The second one, got Dayton TE Adam Trautman. New Orleans traded with the Vikings to draft Troutman.
The Saints gave up their 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th pick this year.
As a senior, Trautman was an FCS All-American and a finalist for the Walter Payton Player of the Year Award as the top offensive player. He finished his Dayton career with the school record for receptions in a season (70), touchdowns catches in a season (14), career receptions (178) and career touchdown catches (31).
He was the top-rated tight end in FCS in receiving touchdowns (14), receptions (6.4 per game), receiving yards (916) and scoring (7.8 points per game).
