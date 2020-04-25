Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Cowboys have turned the focus to their bigger needs on defense on the second day of the NFL draft. Dallas took former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall pick in the second round and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore of Oklahoma with the 82nd overall choice in the third round. The Cowboys pivoted away from defense in the first round when Sooners receiver CeeDee Lamb was unexpectedly available with the 17th overall pick. Diggs is the younger brother of Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs. Dallas has four picks on the final day.