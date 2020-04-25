FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms this afternoon, sunshine returns for Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An upper level disturbance has put a halt on our sunshine this afternoon as we are tracking showers and storms across the region. Highs have warmed as well with temperatures in the lower 80′s thanks to the sunshine we have seen earlier in the day.
As we move through the rest of the afternoon showers and storms will continue to be around as we see an upper level disturbance moving through. Models didn’t handle the rain well yesterday, but we can expect the rain to continue into the evening hours and up into around midnight. Temperatures hold pretty steady through the afternoon in the middle and upper 70′s before falling as we head into the overnight as skies begin to clear and we will start off in the middle and upper 50′s. Sunshine does looks to return tomorrow as we are in between systems and high pressure builds in for our Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be warm again as well as we look to warm into the lower 80′s with a lovely afternoon to maybe step outside and get some fresh air. Clouds do begin to increase into Monday, but we will be starting off Monday cool with middle and upper 50′s .
Monday afternoon winds begin to shift back out of the south and that will begin to increase moisture values as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday as we are awaiting the arrival of the cold front, which will bring rain and storm chances back into the forecast. For your Monday afternoon though we see a mixture of sun and clouds with highs back into the lower 80′s, which will be a common theme moving into the new week. The rain chances begin to increase as we head into Tuesday afternoon with the front getting closer. As of now the best rain chances look to hold off until the late afternoon and more into the evening and overnight time frame. Into Wednesday our highest rain chances arrive as the front pushes through the region and this will bring the chance for a few storms that could be on the stronger side. As of now the severe threat is low and we will continue to monitor it as we go through the next several days. Highs will continue to be in the lower and middle 80′s through Saturday with lows in the lower and middle 60′s.
Into next weekend things are looking nice with a mixture of sun and clouds with rain chances remaining out of the picture at this point. Highs in the middle and upper 80′s, so the warmer weather is continuing. Enjoy your Saturday evening and Sunday ahead and have a safe weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
