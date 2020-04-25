FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms this afternoon, sunshine returns for Sunday

Monday afternoon winds begin to shift back out of the south and that will begin to increase moisture values as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday as we are awaiting the arrival of the cold front, which will bring rain and storm chances back into the forecast. For your Monday afternoon though we see a mixture of sun and clouds with highs back into the lower 80′s, which will be a common theme moving into the new week. The rain chances begin to increase as we head into Tuesday afternoon with the front getting closer. As of now the best rain chances look to hold off until the late afternoon and more into the evening and overnight time frame. Into Wednesday our highest rain chances arrive as the front pushes through the region and this will bring the chance for a few storms that could be on the stronger side. As of now the severe threat is low and we will continue to monitor it as we go through the next several days. Highs will continue to be in the lower and middle 80′s through Saturday with lows in the lower and middle 60′s.