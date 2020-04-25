After Further Review: Grading the Saints 2020 draft class

A former high school quarterback, Trautman dominated at tight end for Dayton. Then, he shined at the Senior Bowl to officially put himself on the draft map. The Saints see him as a ‘y’ tight end or in-line hand in the dirt type of player. What stood out is how well he moved from that in-line position and can get downfield. It appeared at Dayton they used that to their advantage with drags/crosses, seams, posts and corner routes.