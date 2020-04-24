Virtual Festivale Internationale de Louisiane

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Although you may not be able to attend Lafayette’s annual Festivale Internationale de Louisiane in person this year, you can enjoy live performances from the comfort of your own home with the virtual festival.
Performances will air on Facebook Live on April 24-26 at different times.
Each show will open with a presentation by AOC’s Festival International Digital Archive, which is available on AOC TV and AOC Facebook page.
Organizers said there will be a short break before the virtual festival kicks off.
To see the lineup for each day this weekend, click the following links below:
Virtual festival starts at 7 p.m.
Virtual festival starts at 5 p.m.
Virtual festival starts at 4 p.m.
The videos will stay on the Festival’s Facebook page after they air for anyone who missed a performance.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.