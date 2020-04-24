Vernon Parish sheriff relieved after probable tornado causes minimal damage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we continue dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, many across central Louisiana are also facing damage from Wednesday’s severe weather.
Sheriff Sam Craft says, “we got off light this time” after a probable tornado moved across parts of Vernon Parish. The storm knocked over trees, blew down power lines, and damaged cars and homes. But luckily, no injuries or fatalities were reported.
Sheriff Craft says he’s thankful the damage was relatively minimal.
“We thank the good Lord, the volunteer firemen, neighbors and family members who rode out last night. Along with law enforcement and other first responders who got the roadways open and you know checked on everybody to make sure everyone was safe and sound," Craft said. "We were fortunate you know, that the storm and the effects of it were no worse than what it actually was.”
This is the second strong storm Vernon Parish has seen in just a week. The national weather service confirms an EF1 tornado touched down in Leesville, Sunday night.
“This storm, last night compared to Sunday evening’s storm, not near the amount of homes damaged because of being in a sparsely populated portion of our parish," Sheriff Craft said.
He says while it’s unusual to experience two different storms in the matter of days, on top of an ongoing pandemic, he expects the residents of Vernon Parish will get through everything together.
“Everybody just girts up, toughens up and moves ahead. The good thing about our people: they’re resilient and they really look out for their neighbors, they look out for family members," Craft said. "And so everybody pitches in and helps the ones that did suffer some sort of damage, they help them get through it.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.