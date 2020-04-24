Two arrested, one sought in home invasion in Vinton

Two people are under arrest and one person is being sought in connection with a home invasion and armed robbery in Vinton, authorities say. Michael Red, 18, of DeQuincy, left, is wanted for armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, home invasion, and theft of a firearm (2 counts). Shyheim Graham, 23, and Joshua L. Pratt, 17, both of Vinton, have already been arrested on the same charges. Judge Michael Canaday set bond at $225,000 each. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)