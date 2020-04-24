Two arrested, one sought in home invasion in Vinton

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two people are under arrest and one person is being sought in connection with a home invasion and armed robbery in Vinton, authorities say.
Michael Red, 18, of DeQuincy, is wanted for armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, home invasion, and theft of a firearm (2 counts).
Shyheim Graham, 23, and Joshua L. Pratt, 17, both of Vinton, have already been arrested on the same charges. Judge Michael Canaday set bond at $225,000 each.
Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said deputies were called to a residence on Custer Drive in Vinton around 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, about an armed robbery.
Deputies learned that Red and Graham “entered the victim’s home armed with a firearm and robbed him,” Vincent said. Pratt is accused of picking up the suspects after the robbery.
Judge Canaday signed arrest warrants that night and Pratt was arrested.
Graham turned himself in to detectives at the Sheriff’s Office on April 22.
Vincent asked anyone with information on Red’s whereabouts to call the Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.
Det. Michael Miller is the lead investigator.
