SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 23, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 23, 2020.
Hanah Perry, 35, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Quintin Dewade Henry, 34, Lake Charles: Vagrancy; entry on or remaining on places after being forbidden, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dedrick Donte Jarmal Goins, 27, Lake Charles: Mischief; vagrancy; trespassing.
Christopher Joseph Randell, 30, Vinton: Aggravated second-degree battery; theft under $1,000.
James Carl Trahan, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (7 charges).
Robert Mitchell Stewart, 50, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Destinie Denee Crochet, 24, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Robbin Ann Benton, 49, Sulphur: Attempted aggravated assault; attempted domestic battery.
Kendra Monique Lewis, 28, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges); theft under $1,000; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor (3 charges).
James Carroll Mayo Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.
David Dewayne Johnson Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Taryn Joseph Collins, 20, Hayes: Home invasion; aggravated assault with a firearm.
William Cedrez-Sanchez, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Nicole Marie Woods, 32, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Jarred Jamal Fobbs, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; obstruction of a public passage; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of contraband in a penal institution.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.