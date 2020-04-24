SRA increases spillway release at Toledo Bend; some additional rises along the river expected

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Recent rains have prompted the Sabine River Authority to increase water releases from the swollen Toledo Bend Reservoir. The Friday morning reservoir level had risen to over 173 feet and an increase to all 11 gates at 3 feet was initiated Thursday morning, according to the Sabine River Authority’s website.
This comes after the Sabine River Authority had already been releasing water at a lower 1 foot gate height prior to Thursday’s increase. In addition, both generators are operating 24 hours per day which is also adding to the releases.
Right now a combination of power generation and gate height is sending water into the Sabine River below the dam at a total of 47,180 cubic feet per second. This will cause a rise along the Sabine in areas south of the spillway such as Burkeville, Bon Wier, Deweyville and Alligator Park in Calcasieu Parish.
The good news is that no major flooding is forecast, but with increased levels and a more swift current, caution is advised for anyone planning to be in the water for recreational purposes as this will make for dangerous conditions.
The river is already approaching moderate flood stage at Bon Wier as of Friday afternoon and is forecast to crest about a foot below major flood stage at 35 feet next week. Farther downstream, Alligator Park is expected to remain in a minor flood stage through next week with no major impacts, and the Deweyville gauge should rise to near moderate flood stage by early next week.
