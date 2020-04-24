Saints trade up to draft LB Zack Baun in the 3rd round

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints traded up in the 3rd round to draft . New Orleans traded up with the Browns to get the 74th pick. This was the only pick the Black and Gold possessed on the second night of the draft.
Baun, who had 53 solo tackles and 12 1/2 sacks in 2019, weighed 238 pounds at the combine. He was 1st team All-Big 10 in 2019.
Zack Baun started his career as a QB in high school.
The Saints own three picks on day 3 of the NFL Draft, a 4th, 5th, and a 6th.
