NOPD celebrates healthcare workers, Sulphur native talks experience on frontlines

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPLC) - This week — police officers are celebrating and recognizing those on the front line battling the coronavirus in New Orleans with all the bells and whistles.
On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department had several police units with blaring lights waiting for healthcare workers as they left work. NOPD officers clapped and said, “thank you” as nurses walked to their cars.
“It’s awesome to walk out and see lights and sirens and hear people clapping for you. When, in our mindset, we work every day and it’s just us walking to our car, chit chatting, it’s never a big scene," Ana McReynolds, Sulphur native and emergency room nurse at University Medical Center New Orleans, said. “So, to come out to that was pretty awesome, to feel appreciated by people who are also putting their life on the line and fighting it with us.”
McReynolds has been an emergency room nurse at University Medical Center New Orleans for three years and said there’s nothing that could have prepared her to be on the front lines of a global pandemic.
“Every day there’s always some uncertainty. You’re not sure what the numbers are going to be that day, if our staffing is going to be okay, if we’re going to have the proper equipment. Thankfully, we have been able to be supplied with the proper equipment to care for patients. We had a few rough weeks with high volumes, lots of people sick," McReynolds said.
However, McReynolds said they have a great team at UMC New Orleans who have learned how to be innovative.
“We’ve pulled out anything we could that would help us as far as walkie talkies, and other tools at the hospital will help us better communicate with each other," McReynolds said. For patients — we’re facetiming and using zoom any kind of video, to talk with their families who unfortunately can’t be with them in the hospital. So it’s taken a lot of creativity to figure out how we can care for them better.”
She said the support from the New Orleans community has been the driving force to keep her and her colleagues motivated.
“It’s been overwhelming. There’s a krewe who has raised thousands of dollars and has fed us every day for probably a month now and fed us and other hospitals three times a day from money raised from those in the community. There have just been people who are dropping off food, coffee, masks! Masks that they’ve sewn,” McReynolds said.
The team is so grateful, they’ve created a gratitude wall full of drawings and notes from people and businesses in the community.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.