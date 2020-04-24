2020 NFL DRAFT: 5 Tigers selected in first round

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football program saw five players selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
It is an LSU and SEC record for players taken in the first round.
Former quarterback Joe Burrow, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was chosen No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. He is the third Tiger ever to go No. 1 overall (Billy Cannon, JaMarcus Russell).
Later, former outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was picked No. 20 overall by Jacksonville Jaguars.
Two picks later, former wide receiver Justin Jefferson was taken No. 22 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.
Former inside linebacker Patrick Queen was chosen No. 28 overall by the Baltimore Ravens.
Then, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs picked former running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at No. 32 overall. He was the first running back taken in the draft.
