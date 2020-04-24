Local churches find ways to stay connected with the community

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Self distancing practices can leave people looking for a sense of community and churches across the state are taking steps to bring people together virtually.
First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff is one of many churches who use technology to stay connected and keep the faith.
Jared Young, director of media at First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff, said online church gives people a sense of community.
“People were all watching it together at the same time,” Young said. "So people could talk about things as a service was going on.”
The Moss Bluff church schedules filming and maintains social distance while shooting the segments.
Church members Tim and Kimberly Eaves said they were excited to hear about the church’s transition to online services.
“We get up in the morning, we decide what service we’re going to watch on TV with the kids and then after that generally I put the kids ministry segment on,” Kimberly said.
“I think that they do a very good job and they are reaching a lot of people. I’d tell them they’re doing a good job!” Tim said.
Pastor Steve Bennett said he’s grateful for the team who puts things together for the church and the community.
First Moss Bluff TV not only provides church services, but videos for several age groups ranging from toddlers to adults.
“We are probably reaching and worshiping with about four times the amount of people online than we would have if we were having live church,” Bennett said. “God is really working through this thing.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.