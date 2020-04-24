LCCP WR Keshlon Jackson picks up offer from Michigan State

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The recruiting for LCCP’s Class of 2022 wide receiver Keshlon Jackson has started to pick up as of late. Jackson announced Friday he had picked up another major college offer from Michigan State University.
“When I received that call it was mind blowing I was really excited about it,” Jackson said in a statement to KPLC about getting the offer. “Michigan State stands out to me because it has actually been one of my dream schools since I was a little kid.”
Jackson made plays all over the field for the Trailblazers in 2019 totaling 876 all-purpose yards and six scores. One of those touchdowns was a school-record 97-yard kickoff return against South Beauregard.
It’s Jackson’s second Power 5 offer and he’s striving to achieve more ahead of his junior season.
“What I’m doing now is running routes with my receivers three times a day working to get better as a team and getting our technique down,” added Jackson. “I have a weight set in the backyard so I do that and me and my quarterback Dillon Simon are together every day working on what we need to do to get better.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.