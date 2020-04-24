Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Blues legend Bobby Rush is warning others about the seriousness of COVID-19. News outlets report Rush is feeling better after experiencing symptoms of the new coronavirus over the past several weeks. The 86-year-old was never officially diagnosed with the illness, but told news outlets he experienced weakness, a cough and a high fever. He says people should stay in the house and sanitize. Rush says he's looking forward to getting back on stage once it's safe for people to gather again. He is nominated for the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award at this year's Blues Music Awards, which will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.