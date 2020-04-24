FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice afternoon with a shower overnight, but a nice weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A really nice afternoon so far with plenty of sunshine across Southwest Louisiana and very warm temperatures with highs in the lower and middle 80′s.
As we progress into the evening we can continue to see mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the lower and middle 70′s. As we head after sunset and into the late evening and closer to midnight we see a few more clouds building as we are tracking a very week front moving through from our north and this could bring us a very small chance for a shower or storm as we head closer to midnight and into the very early morning hours of Saturday. Good news is all the rain chances are gone as we wake up on Saturday morning with mostly sunny skies to start off the day with temperatures in the upper 50′s for areas to the north and lower 60′s further south. For Saturday afternoon things are looking really nice with plenty of sunshine and that will help us to be above average once again as highs top off in the lower 80′s. Sunday looks to another gorgeous day with sunshine and warm temperatures after a little cooler start to the day with lows in the middle and upper 50′s, with the highs back into the lower 80′s, which will be a very common theme moving into next week. If you have any plans to work outside or just hang out in the backyard this weekend, then things are really looking perfect for that.
Into next week temperatures look to hold very steady with highs in the lower and middle 80′s for just about every single day with a cooler start for our Monday once again with lows in the upper 50′s, before we begin to see a change as we see humidity levels increasing ahead of our next system. Monday will be dry as we see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the region so another pleasant day, but winds will begin to shift and be out of the south and that will start the process of moisture returning to the area. The rain and storm chances begin to increase for Tuesday as we head later into the afternoon. The best chance of rain at this time will be Wednesday as the front begins to move through the area and that will bring the increased rain and storm chances.
After Wednesday things begin to dry out once again with sunshine returning and that will be lasting through the end of the week and into next weekend as of now. The warmer temperatures will continue behind the passage of the front and we see temperatures continuing to be above average. For now enjoy the wonderful weather the best you can and have a fantastic weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
