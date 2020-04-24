FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice afternoon with a shower overnight, but a nice weekend ahead

As we progress into the evening we can continue to see mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the lower and middle 70′s. As we head after sunset and into the late evening and closer to midnight we see a few more clouds building as we are tracking a very week front moving through from our north and this could bring us a very small chance for a shower or storm as we head closer to midnight and into the very early morning hours of Saturday. Good news is all the rain chances are gone as we wake up on Saturday morning with mostly sunny skies to start off the day with temperatures in the upper 50′s for areas to the north and lower 60′s further south. For Saturday afternoon things are looking really nice with plenty of sunshine and that will help us to be above average once again as highs top off in the lower 80′s. Sunday looks to another gorgeous day with sunshine and warm temperatures after a little cooler start to the day with lows in the middle and upper 50′s, with the highs back into the lower 80′s, which will be a very common theme moving into next week. If you have any plans to work outside or just hang out in the backyard this weekend, then things are really looking perfect for that.