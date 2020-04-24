FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gearing up for a picture perfect weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A beautiful morning on tap for Southwest Louisiana as temperatures have managed to drop into the 50s overnight thanks to the passage of yesterday’s cool front. With relatively light winds and a sunny start to the day, temperatures should warm up quickly through the 70s and 80s as breezy south winds begin to return through the afternoon.
While our Friday will be sunny, the evening begins quiet although a breezy night continues as southerly winds gust between 15 and 25 ahead of a cool front that will push in late tonight. There will be a small window for a few showers to push through the area closer to midnight but these showers will be sparse and brief between 10 p.m. and midnight.
As the front moves off the coastline overnight, a nice Saturday sets up with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 80s tomorrow under sunny skies. We continue the pleasant weather ahead for Sunday with not many changes to the quiet pattern as we start next week.
Mornings will be very pleasant with lows in the 50s into next week. Our next storm system should arrive by the middle of next week as a cold front on the way sends rain and storm chances back up late Tuesday and Wednesday. The front will push through the area by Wednesday and send showers and thunderstorms through the area through the day.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.