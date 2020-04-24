FDA approves first at-home COVID-19 test

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - LabCorp’s test, called “Pixel”, is the first at-home COVID-19 test kit to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s Emergency Use Authorization.
The $119 test, which is only available to first responders and health care workers, is similar to those conducted at medical facilities and can only tell you if your result is positive or negative at the time you took the test.
“One of the interesting things about this test is that the swab doesn’t have to go all the way down into the back of the nose," said Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Regional Medical Director for the Louisiana Department of Health. "The swab can actually go into the nasal tip.”
Those wanting to take the test have to first fill out a questionnaire on LabCorp’s website to see if they’re eligible. The company then sends the test kit, which must be mailed back for results.
“I think this test probably will be utilized mostly by people who may have mild symptoms or who are relatively well, or potentially in the future by people who are close contacts by someone who is a known positive,” Cavanaugh said. “I think in general, the more testing we do, the better a grip we’re going to get on this within our community.”
The test is a PCR test, but Cavanaugh predicts more tests like this and even antibody testing, will be available in the near future.
“Eventually we think there may also be antibody testing," Cavanaugh said. "Antibody tests will tell you, have you been exposed to the virus in the past, and could you be immune to the virus.”
LabCorp said they are working on making it available to the general public soon. The company is working on getting the test reimbursed by health insurance.
