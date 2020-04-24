Economist discusses grim effects of COVID-19 on Lake Area economy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -There’s a huge supply of oil in our country and it’s got no place to go.
That’s just part of the bad news from economist Loren Scott who gave a report on the Southwest Louisiana economy to business leaders in a webinar.
The oil refineries in the area are experiencing a double hit, explained Scott, who says demand and the price of oil are way down. And now there’s a huge buildup of oil and no place for it go.
“It was going along just fine until, boom, you get to April, coronavirus, shelter-in-place, no traveling and suddenly you have about a 46 % decline in gasoline demand. So, we’ve had a big drop in the amount of oil coming in the refineries now, they’re operating at about 69% of capacity.” said Scott.
He says once the economy returns to normal, the price of oil still won’t increase until excess supplies are depleted.
And he says the Lake area has a problem with the outlook for LNG export projects.
“Our competitive advantage out there, in terms of getting long term contracts, the sort of things you need to get to get these projects started, our competitive advantage has basically disappeared,” he said.
On the bright side, he says chemical companies here are producing products in demand.
“These products are products that go into making, they produce sanitizers, soaps, cleaners, chlorine, alkalis and pharmaceuticals, all of which are very much in demand right now,” said Scott.
However, restaurants, travel and entertainment are another sector way down--especially with casinos closed. Scott hopes they’ll be open by June.
“Course for them to be open, people also have to be comfortable being around 5000 of their favorite people in one place,” he said.
Still, Scott hopes that by July or August the worst is over, and things start approaching normal again.
Though he admits it’s not easy to forecast with the uncertainty.
“We all go back to work and then, boom, we get another round of coronavirus, and we go back into the hole again," he said.
To listen to Scott’s presentation, click here.
