Disabled American Veteran organization establishes COVID-19 relief fund

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Disabled American Veteran organization is looking to help disabled veterans by establishing a COVID-19 relief fund.
Paul Hermann with the DAV Department of Louisiana said the fund is for disabled veterans who were furloughed, let go, or who were employed and have had trouble.
If the goal is met, each veteran who qualifies could receive up to $250, which would help veterans pay bills, buy food and provide for their families during the pandemic.
The application for unemployment relief is online and is pretty simple to fill out, Hermann said.
“It wants to know where you were working, when you last worked," he said. "It’s information I would think anybody should be able to fill it out pretty easily.”
To be eligible for the grant, you must be a:
- Service-connected disabled veteran who have lost employment as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes veterans who are self-employed as contractors or small business owners, the website said.
Hermann said you don’t have to be a member of Disabled Americans Veterans specifically, but you have to be a disabled veteran.
“They’re going to try to find out things where they can verify you’re a disabled veteran through the VA,” Hermann said.
The DAV’s goal is to provide $2.5 million in grants to help as many veterans as possible.
“They want to make sure we take care of our veterans," Hermann said. "This is just an extra added bonus to say thank you for your service.”
A “thank you,” that can make a life-saving difference.
“Please donate to the fund to keep it going and for veterans go out and apply for this money," Hermann said. "It’s free money and DAV is there to support you and your family as a disabled veteran.
