After Further Review: Five takes on Saints selection of Cesar Ruiz

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Take One: ‘We weren’t drafting someone that high to be a backup’
I can’t recall a bolder statement from Sean Payton from any other draft pick on draft night than the one he made after taking Cesar Ruiz.
“We weren’t drafting someone that high to come in and be a backup,” Payton told the local media late Thursday night.
In some form or fashion, the Saints project Ruiz to be one of the best five offensive lineman when the season rolls around. It’s certainly not unprecedented in the Payton era to start a rookie on day one along the offensive line. They did so with Jahri Evans in 2006, Ryan Ramczyk in 2017 and Erik McCoy in 2019. It’s sounds like there’s a strong possibility Ruiz will be that guy in 2020.
Take two: Early hints, late signs for Ruiz
It’s funny how things materialize in the draft. There’s so much chatter, projection and analysis but sometimes the answers were there all along. On an early April conference call, Payton specifically mentioned interior lineman as a strength in this class. Then, a few weeks past and drafniks did their thing with no one really linking a center to the Saints. But as draft week arrived the Saints going with a lineman at 24, specifically Cesar Ruiz, started to really heat up. I received word late Monday night that Ruiz was on the Saints radar and mentioned him in our pre-draft Facebook live session. Other plugged-in reporters heard the same thing as Ruiz’s name started to come up more and more as the week went on.
Take Three: Best Player Available
I truly do understand the Saints fans displeasure with taking back-to-back centers in the draft. The truth is, it’s not very sexy especially when you see what was available when the 24th selection rolled around.
However, when it’s all said and done, the Saints will always trust their board. They aren’t going to panic and reach for a need position mainly because it’s a strategy that’s worked more often than not. Ramczyk wasn’t a need in 2017 but it worked out. McCoy really wasn’t a glaring need last year, but he worked out well also. The bottom line is since Jeff Ireland has been running the Saints drafts, the evaluations on players have been spot on.
Take Four: Lingering Linebacker issues
So let’s talk about the linebacker position because it’s presence was around the Saints during and after the draft despite them not taking one. Clearly, the Chargers felt like the Saints would go linebacker. That’s why they moved up to 23 to grab Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray. We don’t know if the Saints would have taken Murray had LA not moved up. We do know LSU linebacker Patrick Queen, the player most fans wanted to see the Saints draft, was available.
Again, their board speaks loudest and it dictated Ruiz was the pick. Still, I think Queen would have been great for this defense. His pass coverage ability at that position is special, especially in this division with players like Christian McCaffrey and Rob Gronkowski. But, it was not to be. Payton did acknowledge the team still has a need there that he would like to fill in the draft if possible.
Take Five: Other Observations
- If the Saints do make a deal, I believe it’s on day two when they try to get into the second round. It will likely cost them their second round pick next year to do so.
- Speaking of trades, with such strong words for Ruiz from Payton, it seems like Larry Warford is an obvious candidate to be on the trading block. Coaches weren’t completely happy with his play last year, and he is going into the final year of his contract.
- Ruiz’s raw emotion after getting drafted by the Saints was moving to see. This city embraces authenticity like that.
- Should Ruiz become a starter, the question would be does he play center or does McCoy return to that spot? My best guess would be that McCoy would slide to guard given his body type is a little bigger than Ruiz’s and there was talk of moving McCoy there even before the Saints took Ruiz.
