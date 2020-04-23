United Way of SWLA and Second Harvest Food Bank hosting two food distribution events next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana and the Second Harvest Food Bank have partnered up to host two food distribution events in Vinton and in Lake Charles next week:
Monday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
· Vinton High School parking lot
Wednesday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
· Prien Lake Mall parking lot in front of HomeGoods
Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana said boxes of perishable and nonperishable food will be provided to anyone who comes out on both of those days on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Each box equates to about 3 meals,” Durel said at a Calcasieu press briefing on Thursday. “Our goal is to give out 2600 of those boxes in those two locations, so we’re looking at almost 8000 meals that we’ll be able to provide next week.”
Durel said there will be more pop up distribution events throughout the region in the future.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.